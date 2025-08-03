Heavy Rains To Lash Kerala This Week, IMD Issues Orange And Yellow Alerts

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 3 (IANS) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast intense rainfall activity across Kerala over the coming days, triggered by a cyclonic circulation over the Gulf of Mannar and adjoining south Tamil Nadu.

Several districts in the state have been placed under Orange and Yellow alerts till August 7, with southern Kerala likely to witness extremely heavy rainfall.

According to the IMD, the weather system currently lies at an altitude of 5.8 km above mean sea level and is expected to bring widespread downpours to the state.

Strong westerly and northwesterly winds are also likely to prevail over Kerala and the Lakshadweep areas in the lower levels of the atmosphere, further contributing to the rain activity.

On Sunday, the Met department issued an orange alert for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, and Idukki districts. An orange alert indicates the possibility of very heavy rainfall ranging between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm in a 24-hour period.

Meanwhile, yellow alerts, indicating expected rainfall of 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm, have been sounded for Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod.

The alert levels are expected to persist in the coming days, with Ernakulam and Idukki districts likely to remain under orange alert until August 5.

In a bulletin, the IMD stated: "Under the influence of the cyclonic circulation and prevailing wind patterns, Kerala is expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next several days, with extremely heavy rainfall likely at isolated places on August 5."

Authorities have urged residents, particularly in southern and hilly districts, to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions in view of potential flash floods, landslides, and waterlogging. Disaster response teams are on standby to address emergencies arising from the weather conditions.