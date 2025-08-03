Ghana To Host African Health Financing Summit On Tuesday

MENAFN - African Press Organization) ACCRA, Ghana, August 3, 2025/APO Group/ --

President John Mahama will on Tuesday, 5 August 2025, host Africa's political leaders, policymakers, and global health stakeholders at the Africa Health Sovereignty Summit.

The landmark initiative will explore bold steps to raise adequate funding to bridge the huge infrastructure gap in the wake of dwindling donor support and policy interventions to subsidise the treatment of deadly chronic diseases, as well as emerging health threats.

According to a statement signed by Minister for Government Communications, Felix Kwaku Ofosu, the Summit will deliberate and formally endorse The Accra Initiative, which will establish shared principles, benchmarks, and a roadmap for reform.

Key outcomes of the Summit will include:

1. Creation of a Presidential High-Level Panel to design a roadmap for a re-imagined global health governance architecture aligned with national and international efforts.

2. Commitment to core principles of inclusivity, leadership, accountability, resilience, sustainable funding, and cross-sector collaboration.

3. Launch of the SUSTAIN initiative to promote country-led and investment-driven health systems, powered by domestic resources, private sector engagement, philanthropic partnerships, and technical expertise.

4. Endorsement of the Accra Compact, articulating Africa's vision for health sovereignty and a more equitable global health order.

The Accra Summit is building on the ongoing efforts of President Paul Kagame of Rwanda and African Union Institutions to improve health financing and continental health coordination.

The Summit follows President Mahama's passionate speech in June 2025 at the Global Summit on Health and Prosperity in Brussels. It draws inspiration from his leadership during the 2014 Ebola outbreak, where he directed regional efforts to control the epidemic, showcasing Africa's capacity to respond to crises with unity and determination.

