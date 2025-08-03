Odisha Girl Set On Fire Lost Her Life In Delhi's AIIMS

The 15-year-old girl from Balanga, Odisha, who was set ablaze by miscreants on July 19, succumbed to her injuries at AIIMS Delhi. Her postmortem was conducted at the Trauma Center. The body has been handed over to her family and will be airlifted to her hometown.

