Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Lt Col Purohit Offers Prayers At Pune Temple After Acquittal


2025-08-03 10:10:02
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Lt Colonel Prasad Shrikant Purohit, recently acquitted in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, visited the Hanuman Mandir in his Pune society along with his wife. The visit came a day after he received a grand welcome at home following the NIA Court's decision clearing all accused.

