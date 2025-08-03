Lt Col Purohit Offers Prayers At Pune Temple After Acquittal

Lt Colonel Prasad Shrikant Purohit, recently acquitted in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, visited the Hanuman Mandir in his Pune society along with his wife. The visit came a day after he received a grand welcome at home following the NIA Court's decision clearing all accused.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.