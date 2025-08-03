Pro-Palestine Protest On Sydney Harb

Thousands marched across the iconic Sydney Harbor Bridge demanding justice for Palestinians. The peaceful protest, dubbed the 'March for Humanity,' highlighted global outrage over the ongoing Gaza crisis and called for an end to civilian suffering and military aggression.

