Azerbaijani Table Tennis Players Depart For Training Camp In China

A group of Azerbaijani table tennis athletes has traveled to China to participate in a high-level training camp, according to a statement from the press service of the Table Tennis Federation of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The training sessions will be held in Zhengding, a city in China's Hebei Province, and will feature two separate teams comprising both senior and junior players.

From August 3 to 18, the senior team - made up of Adil Ahmadzada, Rustam Haji­li, Hilal Hasanov, Onur Quluzade, Nihat Mammadov, Marziyya Nurmetova, Aylin Asgarova, Yagmur Mammadli, Zemfira Mikayilova, and Leman Abdulhamidova - will train under the guidance of head coach Mikhail Timofeyev and assistants Ramil Jafarov and Sabina Azizli.

Meanwhile, from August 3 to 13, the youth squad - consisting of Jafar Almadadli, Alekber Mirzaliyev, Isgandar Isgandarov, Hazrat Kamilov, Mehin Mirzabalayeva, Yasaman Habibova, Banu Imanverdizade, and Naile Nezirova - will also take part in the training camp in Zhengding. Their preparations will be overseen by coaches Gulnara Ibrahimova, Billura Eminova, and Zakir Javadov.

This initiative aims to enhance the technical skills and international experience of Azerbaijani athletes, further preparing them for upcoming international competitions.