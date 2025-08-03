DIU Special Forces Destroy Russian Troops Reporting On Captured Position In Donetsk Region
“The occupying army continues its attempts to break through to the border of Dnipropetrovsk region and report another 'victory',” the report says.
In particular, one of the Russian army combat groups decided to take a photo in the village of Zelenyi Hai in Donetsk Oblas and report to their commanders about a new“captured” position on the way to Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.
However, as noted by military intelligence, the invaders found themselves in the area of responsibility of the Brotherhood unit, part of the Timur Special Forces of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, and therefore the media“triumph” was short-lived.Read also: Border guards capture Russian marine in Kursk direction
“Bratstvo warns: appearing with weapons and tricolor flags on our land ends the same way - with destruction,” the intelligence officers emphasized.
As reported by Ukrinform, special forces of the Main Intelligence Directorate destroyed Russian military personnel and equipment on the Tendra Spit.
First photo illustration: com
