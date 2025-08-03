Jordan Promotes Higher Education At Global Expo In Cairo

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug. 3 (Petra) -- Jordan is taking part in the Global Higher Education Exhibition (GHEDEX), which opened Sunday in Cairo, through a joint effort by the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research and the Jordan Tourism Board (JTB).The Jordanian delegation set up a dedicated pavilion titled "Study in Jordan," organized by the JTB in cooperation with the ministry, alongside booths for several public and private Jordanian universities.The event drew large crowds, particularly around the Jordanian pavilion and the participating universities.Jordan's participation aligns with the 2023–2027 executive plan for the strategy to attract international students to Jordanian universities, approved by the Cabinet and developed jointly by the ministry and the JTB.The strategy aims to promote educational tourism and boost the number of international students in Jordan's higher education institutions.The Ministry of Higher Education and Jordanian universities have taken part and will continue to participate in several international expos throughout 2025, as part of their strategic partnership with the JTB, which plays a key role in advancing educational tourism in the Kingdom.