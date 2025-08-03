House Foreign Affairs Committee Slams Attacks On Jordanian Embassies

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 3 (Petra) - The Lower House Foreign Affairs Committee on Sunday condemned the ongoing incitement campaigns against Jordan and attacks on Jordanian embassies and diplomatic missions abroad.Committee Chairperson MP Dina Bashir affirmed Jordan's "steadfast and historic" position, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II and His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, in supporting the Palestinian cause at all levels, mainly in political, humanitarian, and relief aspects.The MP added that this stance affirms Jordan's "unwavering" national and humanitarian commitment to Palestine.In a press statement on Sunday, the committee noted attacks and acts of sabotage on Jordanian missions constitute criminal acts and aim to undermine Jordan's "honorable" stances.On their goals, the lawmakers noted these campaigns featured suspicious foreign media slander aimed at distorting Jordan's role in supporting people in Gaza Strip and targets Jordanian relief efforts.The committee commended the "immediate" measures taken by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, in cooperation with the countries where these attacks occurred.The MPS indicated that these steps aim to uncover the perpetrators' identities and instigating parties, and hold them accountable for violating diplomatic immunity and threatening embassies' security, in accordance with international laws and conventions.In this context, the committee called for respecting the rules of international law, especially the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, which guarantees protection and security of diplomatic missions around the world.