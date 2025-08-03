403
Chinese researchers introduce brain-like computer replicating monkey’s thoughts
(MENAFN) Researchers in China have introduced a new brain-like computer called Darwin Monkey, designed to replicate the cognitive functions of a macaque monkey’s brain.
Created by the national key laboratory of brain intelligence at Zhejiang University, this advanced computer incorporates 960 Darwin 3 chips—third-generation neural processing units developed independently by the lab.
The chip system supports more than 2 billion pulsed neurons and over 100 billion synapses, making Darwin Monkey the first brain-like computer globally to integrate complex thinking capabilities with vision, hearing, language, and learning functions. It operates with a typical power consumption of about 2,000 watts.
