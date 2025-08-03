Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Chinese researchers introduce brain-like computer replicating monkey’s thoughts


2025-08-03 09:45:49
(MENAFN) Researchers in China have introduced a new brain-like computer called Darwin Monkey, designed to replicate the cognitive functions of a macaque monkey’s brain.

Created by the national key laboratory of brain intelligence at Zhejiang University, this advanced computer incorporates 960 Darwin 3 chips—third-generation neural processing units developed independently by the lab.

The chip system supports more than 2 billion pulsed neurons and over 100 billion synapses, making Darwin Monkey the first brain-like computer globally to integrate complex thinking capabilities with vision, hearing, language, and learning functions. It operates with a typical power consumption of about 2,000 watts.

