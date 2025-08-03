403
British Envoy Addresses UK, Türkiye Free Trade Deal
(MENAFN) A proposed revision of the free trade pact between the United Kingdom and Türkiye could stand as "a great example" of contemporary economic arrangements, according to the British consul general in Istanbul, during a conversation with a news agency.
Kenan Poleo, who also holds the role of the UK’s trade commissioner for Eastern Europe and Central Asia, stated that the initial phase of negotiations concluded favorably.
The discussions addressed key themes such as trade in goods and environmental sustainability.
“The most exciting thing about this new free trade agreement is (that it is) an opportunity for the UK and Türkiye to set a great example for the whole world around what a modern free trade agreement between two important partners looks like,” Poleo explained during a recent interview.
An additional negotiation round is scheduled for later this year and will aim to craft a detailed strategy for enhanced partnership, especially within service-related industries and innovation-based fields.
At present, commercial exchanges between the two nations surpass £27 billion (around $36 billion), making Türkiye a prominent trade counterpart for the UK.
“Given the depth of our relationship, really, the sky's the limit,” he remarked.
Poleo characterized the economic connection between the UK and Türkiye as “huge,” noting that Türkiye has become one of Britain's key trading allies, with notable progress seen over recent years.
“There isn’t a sector where we don’t see positive opportunities,” he added, highlighting clean energy, advanced manufacturing, and mobility as vital domains for mutual engagement.
