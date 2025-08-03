403
WHO Dispatches 24 Trucks of Medical Supplies to Gaza
(MENAFN) Since Friday, the World Health Organization (WHO) has dispatched 24 trucks loaded with crucial medical aid to Gaza, announced WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Sunday.
These shipments contain vital medications, trauma and surgical tools, treatments targeting non-communicable diseases, as well as laboratory and water testing materials, Tedros detailed.
“These items will be transported to health facilities and health partners in the coming days,” he confirmed in a statement on X.
He also thanked the United Arab Emirates for their role in supporting the latest delivery of aid.
Tedros reiterated the urgent need to maintain a continuous, expanded flow of humanitarian health assistance into the heavily besieged region.
“We urge for the continued facilitation of a sustained, uninterrupted and scaled-up flow of health aid. Lives across Gaza depend on it,” he emphasized.
Meanwhile, despite widespread international calls for a ceasefire, the Israeli military has been responsible for the deaths of over 60,400 Palestinians, primarily women and children, in Gaza since October 2023. The ongoing military offensive has devastated the territory, shattered its healthcare infrastructure, and triggered fatalities caused by starvation and hunger.
