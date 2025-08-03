Bitcoin Swift Opens Final 5 Days Of Stage 3 Presale With Real-Time Passive Yield And Zero Lockups

LUXEMBOURG, Aug. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Swift (BTC3), a programmable passive yield protocol, has entered the final five days of Stage 3 in its 64-day presale, which is set to end on September 18, 2025 . The current price of BTC3 stands at $3 , with Stage 4 expected to increase to $4 . BTC3 is confirmed to list at $15 on Orca DEX (orca.so).

Bitcoin Swift has attracted attention for its real-time, on-chain Proof of Yield ( PoY ) system, which distributes rewards automatically at the end of each presale stage. Unlike many blockchain reward systems that require token lockups or vesting, BTC3 allows full liquidity and access to earned rewards from the start.

Key Highlights of Bitcoin Swift's PoY System



Real-Time PoY : BTC3 rewards are dynamically adjusted based on user activity and clean energy metrics. Rewards are issued automatically at the end of each presale stage via smart contracts.

No Lockups : Participants can access their funds and rewards without vesting schedules or delays.

AI Integration : The protocol uses AI agents to monitor carbon efficiency and optimize network engagement. These inputs affect reward distribution in real time.

Stablecoin Utility : BTC3E, an overcollateralized stablecoin, is backed by locked BTC3 tokens and managed by AI-powered oracles to ensure price stability. Security Audits : Protocol audits have been completed by Spywolf and Solidproo , and KYC verification has been conducted via Spywolf KYC .











The Stage 3 presale offers a 121% APY in programmable PoY rewards, which will be distributed at the end of the stage. These rewards are earned directly on-chain with no manual intervention or withdrawal delays.

Upcoming Milestones



Q3–Q4 2025 : Presale completion, Solana deployment, and PoY reward issuance

Q1 2026 : Launch of AI-based contract engine and adaptive agents

Q2 2026 : zk-ledger release, shielded DeFi beta, and zkLogin integration

Q3 2026 : Governance rollout with AI voting simulator Q4 2026 : BTC3 mainnet, BTC3E stablecoin launch, and institutional onboarding











The BTC3 protocol was designed to align with emerging trends in programmable rewards and environmental metrics. Its presale structure enables early participants to benefit from immediate, auto-distributed yield while maintaining token liquidity.

