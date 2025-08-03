Shivraj Chouhan Echoes PM Modi's Call To Buy India-Made Goods

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Aug 3 (IANS) Union Minister for Agriculture, Farmers' Welfare, and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday, echoed the Prime Minister's appeal urging all Indians to buy products that are made within the country in order to give the fast-growing economy a further push.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, during the disbursement of the 20th installment of the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi in Varanasi, urged the nation to buy indigenous products.

Reaffirming the government's commitment to strengthening the economy, the Union Agriculture Minister reiterated the Prime Minister's appeal, saying:“We must live for our country. Living for the nation is what the Honorable Prime Minister taught us yesterday. He appealed to us to buy only those products for our homes that are made in our own country.”

“Dear sisters and brothers, whether something is made in your village, in a nearby city, in your district, in your state, or anywhere in our country-buy only those things,” he remarked.

He further stated that the Indian economy, which is growing rapidly, is currently ranked fourth in the world and very soon, will reach the third position.

“This nation of 1.44 billion people is a huge market. If we resolve to buy and use only things made in our country, then our farmers, our small-scale producers, self-help groups, and local artisans- everyone will see their income increase. And when their earnings grow, our economy will become stronger,” the minister said in a statement.

“Why should our money go abroad? Let it provide livelihoods to our own children. I will live for my country, and you too should live for the country...which means, buy only products that are Made in India,” he added.

The Prime Minister has also earlier given the call to become“vocal for local,” asking Indian citizens to buy indigenous goods to strengthen the economy and improve the livelihoods of poor artisans and workers across the nation.

The fresh exhortation made by PM Modi on Saturday comes in the backdrop of the tariff turmoil triggered by US President Donald Trump's“America First” policy which has created uncertainty in the global market.

He also assured the country's farmers that his government would not enter into any trade agreement that went against the interests of India's farmers, youths and small enterprises.