Theme Park Attraction 'Dragon Quest Island' To Distribute Special 'King Onion Slime Fans' To Visitors

The exclusive merchandise will be distributed during a special summer campaign, from August 1 to September 28

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, August 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Theme park attraction "Dragon Quest Island: The Great Demon Lord Zoma and the First Island", located in anime park Nijigen no Mori on Awaji Island (Hyogo Prefecture, Japan), has announced the launch and distribution of a summer-exclusive novelty merchandise, the "King Onion Slime Fan", from August 1 to September 28, 2025.

Visitors to the attraction are usually gifted with a souvenir wristband, but during the hot Japanese summer season, visitors will instead receive the limited-edition King Onion Slime Fan, designed with the onion-themed version of the iconic Slime character from the Dragon Quest video game series. The Onion Slimes are original characters created for Nijigen no Mori, located on Awaji Island, which is famous for its onion production.

Dragon Quest fans are expected to gather this summer to obtain the fans, available only at Nijigen no Mori.

■Overview: "King Onion Slime Fan" Summer Distribution Campaign

Duration: Friday, August 1 - Sunday, September 28, 2025

Content: During the campaign period, the usual novelty wristband distributed to visitors entering "Dragon Quest Island: The Great Demon Lord Zoma and the First Island" will be replaced with the limited-edition "King Onion Slime Fan".

Price: Free (tickets required separately to enter attraction)

Address: 2425-2 Kusumoto, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan

Contact: Nijigennomori Inc., Nijigen no Mori Management Office: +81 (0)799-64-7061

■Overview: "Dragon Quest Island: The Great Demon Lord Zoma and the First Island"

Dragon Quest Island is a field RPG attraction that brings the world of the Dragon Quest video games to life through digital and physical means. Attraction participants become the heroes of their own quests, following an original storyline and embarking on an adventure through the world of Dragon Quest. "Dragon Quest Island: The Great Demon Lord Zoma and the First Island" revives popular original quests from 2021 in commemoration of the release of the "Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake". The attraction also includes side quests and original food and merchandise based on the worlds of the Erdrick Trilogy (known in Japan as "Loto Trilogy").

Website: dragonquest-island/

© ARMOR PROJECT/BIRD STUDIO/SQUARE ENIX



