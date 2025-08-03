Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Half Million Visitors Flocked 39Th Jerash Festival-Director


2025-08-03 09:05:48
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Jerash, August 3 (Petra) – The 39th Jerash Festival for Culture and Arts recorded "a large" public turnout, exceeding half a million visitors.
In remarks to "Petra" Sunday, the festival's executive director, Ayman Samawi, said this figure reflects the festival's "distinguished" status locally and regionally as a "leading" cultural, artistic, and tourist platform.
Samawi noted the diverse artistic and cultural programs contributed "significantly" to attracting a "wide audience from various backgrounds."
Additionally, he praised the "well-planned organization and constructive" cooperation with partner agencies, adding that this joint effort contributed to the event's "success on all levels."
Samawi said this year's edition witnessed a "remarkable" participation of Jordanian and Arab artists, as well as artistic and popular performances and cultural seminars, which gave a "diverse and comprehensive character" to the activities.
This "popular success" constitutes an incentive to continue developing the festival and strengthening its position as a national cultural event that celebrates art and creativity, he pointed out.

MENAFN03082025000117011021ID1109878678

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search