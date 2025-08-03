Half Million Visitors Flocked 39Th Jerash Festival-Director

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Jerash, August 3 (Petra) – The 39th Jerash Festival for Culture and Arts recorded "a large" public turnout, exceeding half a million visitors.In remarks to "Petra" Sunday, the festival's executive director, Ayman Samawi, said this figure reflects the festival's "distinguished" status locally and regionally as a "leading" cultural, artistic, and tourist platform.Samawi noted the diverse artistic and cultural programs contributed "significantly" to attracting a "wide audience from various backgrounds."Additionally, he praised the "well-planned organization and constructive" cooperation with partner agencies, adding that this joint effort contributed to the event's "success on all levels."Samawi said this year's edition witnessed a "remarkable" participation of Jordanian and Arab artists, as well as artistic and popular performances and cultural seminars, which gave a "diverse and comprehensive character" to the activities.This "popular success" constitutes an incentive to continue developing the festival and strengthening its position as a national cultural event that celebrates art and creativity, he pointed out.