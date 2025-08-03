President, NSDC Secretary Discuss Preparations For New Meeting With Russian Side

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of state announced this in a Telegram post, Ukrinform reports.

“Together with NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov and Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak, we discussed the negotiation track – specifically, the implementation of the agreements reached during the meetings with the Russian side in Istanbul, as well as preparations for a new meeting,” Zelensky stated.

The President noted that among the key issues is the continuation of POW exchanges.

“There is an agreement to exchange 1,200 people, and work on the lists is ongoing. The Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council reported on communication with the Russian representative. We are also working to unblock the return of our civilians and are verifying data on each individual,” added the President.

In turn, Andriy Yermak reported on coordination with key partners supporting Ukrainian diplomatic efforts – in particular, contacts with the American side – and on efforts to secure the return of children who were abducted and taken to Russia.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukraine is ready for a meeting at the level of heads of state if Russia is genuinely committed to ending the war with dignity and establishing lasting peace.

