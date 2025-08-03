President, NSDC Secretary Discuss Preparations For New Meeting With Russian Side
“Together with NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov and Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak, we discussed the negotiation track – specifically, the implementation of the agreements reached during the meetings with the Russian side in Istanbul, as well as preparations for a new meeting,” Zelensky stated.
The President noted that among the key issues is the continuation of POW exchanges.
“There is an agreement to exchange 1,200 people, and work on the lists is ongoing. The Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council reported on communication with the Russian representative. We are also working to unblock the return of our civilians and are verifying data on each individual,” added the President.Read also: Zelensky congratulates Air Force warriors on their professional holida
In turn, Andriy Yermak reported on coordination with key partners supporting Ukrainian diplomatic efforts – in particular, contacts with the American side – and on efforts to secure the return of children who were abducted and taken to Russia.
As previously reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukraine is ready for a meeting at the level of heads of state if Russia is genuinely committed to ending the war with dignity and establishing lasting peace.
Photo credit: Zelenskiy/Official
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Surpasses $5.5M In Presale
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- $75K In Rewards Announced For Valhalla's First-Ever Tournament
- Flock.Io Partners With Walrus To Power Decentralized, Privacy-Preserving AI Training
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
CommentsNo comment