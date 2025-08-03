Large Forest Fire From Russian Shelling Extinguished In Donetsk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service reported this on Facebook .

The fire covered a large area, forming eight separate hotspots that posed a serious threat to the environment and nearby settlements. Thanks to the coordinated actions and courage of the rescuers, all hotspots were localized and eliminated. The total area affected by the fire is about 1,400 hectares of forest.

Rescuers continue to patrol fire-hazardous areas to prevent the fire from reigniting.

