Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Large Forest Fire From Russian Shelling Extinguished In Donetsk Region

2025-08-03 09:05:19
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service reported this on Facebook .

The fire covered a large area, forming eight separate hotspots that posed a serious threat to the environment and nearby settlements. Thanks to the coordinated actions and courage of the rescuers, all hotspots were localized and eliminated. The total area affected by the fire is about 1,400 hectares of forest.

Read also: IAEA reports explosions and smoke near Zaporizhzhia NPP

Rescuers continue to patrol fire-hazardous areas to prevent the fire from reigniting.

As reported by Ukrinform, in Kramatorsk, where Russian invaders struck the city center on July 31, one person was killed and 11 were injured.

