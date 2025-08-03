Azerbaijan To Celebrate National Day At UN Conference In Turkmenistan
According to the Ministry of Culture, the event aims to showcase the rich cultural heritage, artistic traditions, and contemporary creative potential of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
The Azerbaijani delegation, led by Minister of Culture Adil Karimli and including prominent figures from the country's art scene, has already arrived in Avaza and is actively preparing to ensure the high-level organization of the event.
As part of the cultural program, the Azerbaijani pavilion will feature traditional handicrafts, publications, souvenirs, and examples of applied arts. In the open-air exhibition space, live demonstrations of carpet weaving, traditional garments, kelaghayi (silk headscarves), stained glass (shebeke), and embroidery will be held, alongside master classes led by skilled artisans.
A culinary corner will offer visitors the opportunity to taste the most iconic dishes of Azerbaijani national cuisine.
The concert programs will include performances of national music, traditional dances, and modern stage acts, reflecting the diversity and vitality of Azerbaijan's cultural scene.
A grand international gala concert is scheduled for August 5 as part of the conference's official opening.
On August 6, Azerbaijani National Day will be marked with a spectacular showcase of music and dance, celebrating the spirit and identity of the country.
The event will conclude on August 8 with a closing gala concert featuring renowned Azerbaijani artists and performers.
Beyond the celebration of culture, Azerbaijan's participation in this international gathering stands as a meaningful contribution to the promotion of peace, cooperation, and cultural diplomacy on the global stage.
