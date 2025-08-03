Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
West Bank Rallies In Solidarity With Gaza, Palestinian Prisoners


2025-08-03 09:04:02
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Aug 3 (KUNA) - Palestinians across the occupied West Bank held mass rallies and demonstrations on Sunday to mark the national and global day of solidarity with Gaza and Palestinian prisoners, coinciding with a two-hour general strike called by Palestinian National and Islamic Forces.
Protesters raised Palestinian flags and signs denouncing the ongoing Israeli assault on Gaza, calling for international intervention to stop the attacks and free thousands of Palestinians held in Israeli prisons.
In a joint statement, the forces said the events aimed to restore the humanitarian and moral stance against what they described as a campaign of genocide in Gaza.
Executive Committee Member of the Palestine Liberation Organization, Wasel Abu Yousef said the rallies highlight support for prisoners and efforts to halt the war and escalating Israeli actions in the West Bank.
Central Committee member of the Palestinian National Liberation Movement (Fatah), Sabri Saidam urged national unity and criticized international silence over the situation in Gaza.
According to Palestinian prisoner advocacy groups, around 18,500 individuals have been detained in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, since the start of the war.
The groups reported about 570 women and at least 1,500 children have been arrested since October 7, 2023, along with 194 journalists, 49 of whom remain in detention. (end)
