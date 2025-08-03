Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Interior Min. Dismantles Int'l Drug Network, Seizes Narcotics


2025-08-03 09:04:00
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 3 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Ministry of Interior announced on Sunday that it had successfully dismantled an international criminal network operating from outside the country and seized large quantities of narcotics intended for local distribution.
In a statement issued by the General Directorate of Security Relations and Media, the Ministry said the operation was carried out by the Criminal Security Sector under the direct supervision and on-site follow-up of First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah.
The statement explained that intensive investigations led to the arrest of two Asian nationals in the residential areas of Shuwaikh and Keifan. Authorities seized 14 kilograms of pure heroin, 8 kilograms of methamphetamine (shabu), and two sensitive digital scales in their possession.
The suspects and the confiscated materials have been referred to the competent authorities for legal action.
The Interior Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to intensifying operations against drug traffickers and promoters, vowing to thwart all smuggling and distribution attempts.
The Ministry also urged citizens and residents to report any suspicious activity to the General Directorate for Drug Control via the 24/7 hotline (1884141), emphasizing that all reports are treated with complete confidentiality. (end)
