Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Operation Sindoor: Venkaiah Naidu Hails Armed Forces & Scientists


2025-08-03 09:00:45
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

At an event on 'Operation Sindoor,' Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu praised India's armed forces and scientists for completing the mission in just 22 minutes. He called for sharing their heroism with youth and emphasized India's civilisational values of peace, tolerance, and self-defense-not colonial conquest.

MENAFN03082025007385015968ID1109878640

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search