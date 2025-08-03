Operation Sindoor: Venkaiah Naidu Hails Armed Forces & Scientists
At an event on 'Operation Sindoor,' Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu praised India's armed forces and scientists for completing the mission in just 22 minutes. He called for sharing their heroism with youth and emphasized India's civilisational values of peace, tolerance, and self-defense-not colonial conquest.
