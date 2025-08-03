Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Op Akhal Enters Day Three, One Terrorist Neutralised In Kulgam


2025-08-03 09:00:45
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Operation Akhal continues for the third consecutive day in Kulgam, South Kashmir. One terrorist was neutralised on August 2 in an intense overnight gunfight. The joint operation by the Indian Army, J & K Police, CRPF, and SOG is still ongoing as forces comb the area for more threats.

