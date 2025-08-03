Op Akhal Enters Day Three, One Terrorist Neutralised In Kulgam

Operation Akhal continues for the third consecutive day in Kulgam, South Kashmir. One terrorist was neutralised on August 2 in an intense overnight gunfight. The joint operation by the Indian Army, J & K Police, CRPF, and SOG is still ongoing as forces comb the area for more threats.

