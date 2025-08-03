403
S. Korean FM confirms summit with Trump this month
(MENAFN) South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun stated on Sunday that final arrangements are underway for a summit between President Lee Jae Myung and U.S. President Donald Trump, and that the meeting is not expected to be postponed into the following month, according to reports.
This comes after Trump recently announced that President Lee would visit the White House within two weeks. During that announcement, he also revealed an agreement under which Washington would reduce planned “reciprocal” tariffs on South Korea from 25 percent to 15 percent, in exchange for major South Korean investments and expanded market access.
Cho made these comments upon returning to Seoul following diplomatic visits to the United States and Japan—his first official meetings with foreign counterparts since the new administration took office in June.
Reflecting on his trip to Washington, Cho said he met with senior officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, to reaffirm both countries’ commitments to extended deterrence.
“(We) reaffirmed the steadfast South Korea-U.S. combined response posture, and extended deterrence and agreed to continue to cooperate going forward,” Cho stated.
In response to questions about the Trump administration’s efforts to “modernize” the U.S.–South Korea alliance, Cho explained that the process includes various adjustments, such as enhancing defense readiness amid a challenging global security climate. He also dismissed concerns that this would negatively impact South Korea’s relationship with China.
