Ghislaine Maxwell gets relocated to federal prison camp in Texas

2025-08-03 08:55:44
(MENAFN) Ghislaine Maxwell, currently serving a 20-year sentence for her role in a conspiracy with the late financier Jeffrey Epstein to exploit underage girls, has been relocated from a Florida facility to a federal prison camp in Texas, according to media reports.

A spokesperson for the Bureau of Prisons confirmed Maxwell’s transfer, stating, “We can confirm, Ghislaine Maxwell is in the custody of the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) at the Federal Prison Camp (FPC) Bryan in Bryan, Texas,” without offering further details.

Maxwell was convicted in 2022 for orchestrating a long-term scheme alongside Epstein, which involved grooming and sexually abusing minors. She is actively appealing her conviction and has taken her case as far as the U.S. Supreme Court.

Reports also indicate that Maxwell has expressed willingness to testify before Congress, but only under strict conditions, including immunity and advance access to questions.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump has recently reiterated his denial of any links to Epstein, accusing political opponents of spreading false information.

Epstein, who was known for his ties to prominent figures in politics and business, was arrested on sex trafficking charges and later died in custody in August 2019. His death was officially ruled a suicide.

