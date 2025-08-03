Smith Ruled Out Of Zimbabwe Test Series, New Zealand Call In Foulkes And Lister

MENAFN - IANS) Bulawayo, Aug 3 (IANS) New Zealand pace-bowling allrounder Nathan Smith has been ruled out of the remainder of the Zimbabwe Test series with an abdominal injury.

Smith sustained the injury while batting on day two of the first Test in Bulawayo, and a subsequent MRI has confirmed he picked up an abdominal strain, which will require approximately two to four weeks of recovery.

Smith had claimed 3-20 in Zimbabwe's first innings as the hosts were bundled out for 149. He had scored 22 from 79 balls before he retired hurt as New Zealand posted 307 in their first innings on the way to a nine-wicket victory and a 1-0 lead in the two-Test series.

Zak Foulkes, who recently played in the T20I Tri-Series against Zimbabwe and South Africa, has been called into his first Test squad to replace Smith, New Zealand Cricket informed in a statement on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Ben Lister has also been called in as additional pace cover for Will O'Rourke, who experienced back stiffness on day three and is being monitored.

Earlier, batting allrounder Glenn Phillips had been withdrawn from the tour of Zimbabwe after injuring his right groin. Phillips, who was part of both the T20I and Test series, suffered the injury during the Major League Cricket (MLC) final and was assessed on arrival in Zimbabwe, where it was determined he would require a number of weeks to rehabilitate.

Tim Robinson, who joined the squad as cover for players involved in the MLC final, stayed with the squad for the remainder of the T20I Tri-Series, and a replacement was also named in the Test squad.

New Zealand stamped their authority over Zimbabwe with a dominant performance in the first Test of the two-match series at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo, wrapping up the match in just two-and-a-half days to secure a comprehensive nine-wicket win. The BlackCaps now lead 1-0 in the series, which is not part of the ongoing World Test Championship cycle.

The victory was set up by New Zealand's relentless pace attack, spearheaded by Matt Henry, who returned with the match figures of nine wickets, including a stunning 6 for 39 on the opening day.