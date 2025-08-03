403
Ooredoo Kuwait Wins Big at the Stevie® Awards, Named “Company of the Year”
(MENAFN- BPG Group) Kuwait 2nd August 2025- Ooredoo Kuwait, the leading provider of telecommunications and technology solutions, has reaffirmed its leadership in digital innovation by winning three major honors at the globally renowned Stevie® Awards for Technology Excellence—a premier recognition program celebrating outstanding achievements in the business world.
The company received the following accolades:
• 🥇 Gold Stevie Award – Company of the Year in Information Technology – Telecommunications
• 🥉 Bronze Stevie Award – Technical Innovation of the Year
• 🥉 Bronze Stevie Award – Company of the Year in Communication Technology
These awards solidify Ooredoo Kuwait’s status as one of the region’s most innovative telecom players and highlight its pivotal role in accelerating national digital transformation, expanding digital services, and championing smart connectivity across the country.
Advanced 5G Network: A Milestone in Reshaping Kuwait’s Digital Infrastructure
As part of its ambitious vision, Ooredoo Kuwait has made bold strategic investments in next-generation network technologies and digital services—setting new benchmarks in the telecommunications sector. A standout achievement has been the launch of the Advanced 5G Network, positioning Kuwait at the forefront of ultra-high-speed connectivity in the region.
To date, over 90% of Ooredoo’s customer base has been successfully migrated to the 5G network—a milestone that has significantly improved user experience and contributed to both economic and social progress.
The new 5G network is built on a robust infrastructure capable of supporting emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), and Smart City applications, offering greater reliability, lower latency, and broader coverage.
Issa Haidar, Chief Technology Officer at Ooredoo Kuwait, commented:
“At Ooredoo Kuwait, success is no longer measured by speed alone—but by the true impact we deliver to society and the economy.
This global recognition reflects our deep commitment to shaping a smarter digital future and delivering sustainable, tangible transformation that benefits the community. Our vision is to build an intelligent, AI-powered network that empowers national sectors and improves the quality of life for our customers.
None of this would be possible without the dedication of our exceptional technology teams—the true driving force behind our innovation.”
About the Stevie® Awards for Technology Excellence
Established in 2002, the Stevie® Awards are among the world’s most respected honors for business and innovation. The Technology Excellence program specifically focuses on advancements in digital transformation, innovation, and organizational performance.
This year’s edition saw hundreds of entries from companies around the world. Submissions were judged by more than 150 industry experts from across the technology, telecommunications, and business sectors, all applying strict evaluation criteria to ensure transparency and credibility.
Being named among the winners underscores Ooredoo Kuwait’s ability to compete at a global level and excel in a highly competitive field dominated by international telecom giants.
Shaping a Smarter Digital Future
Ooredoo Kuwait’s tech leadership is anchored in three strategic pillars: 5G Advanced, Artificial Intelligence, and Sustainability. These form the foundation of its future-forward initiatives—from enhancing customer experiences to delivering cutting-edge enterprise solutions.
With a flexible infrastructure and a strong innovation culture, Ooredoo continues to build a smart network that is aligned with the demands of tomorrow.
As Kuwait embarks on a new era of digital growth, Ooredoo stands at the forefront—driven by a clear strategy, advanced infrastructure, and an unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation, all in line with the country’s Vision 2035.

