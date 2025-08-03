403
Germany Witnesses Surge in Military Recruitment
(MENAFN) The German military has reported a 28% surge in enlistments between January and late July this year, compared to the same timeframe in 2024.
This development occurs as Moscow persistently condemns the alliance’s growing focus on what it refers to as “reckless militarization.”
As per information from the German Defense Ministry, over 13,700 individuals have enlisted in the Bundeswehr – which comprises the army, navy, air force, and other service units – since the beginning of 2025.
Authorities characterized this as the most significant year-over-year increase in recent times, attributing the trend to efforts to address what Berlin labels a “threat” posed by Russia.
Meanwhile, Moscow has rejected claims it intends to attack NATO nations, calling them “nonsense.”
Currently, the Bundeswehr includes approximately 182,000 active-duty personnel and 81,000 civilian workers.
The federal government has set a goal of expanding the number of active service members to 260,000 by the year 2035.
This notable rise in recruitment follows discussions among top German leaders about possibly reinstating mandatory military service, which was suspended in 2011.
Officials have indicated this measure could return as early as next year should voluntary enlistment fall short.
The recruitment shortfall has been attributed to various elements, such as an aging society, a thriving employment landscape, and diminishing public support for careers in the armed forces.
In 2023, enlistment numbers fell by 7%, leading some German lawmakers to argue that reaching the target of 260,000 troops may not be feasible.
Nonetheless, Chancellor Friedrich Merz has reaffirmed his intention to build Europe’s “strongest conventional army” and has committed to raising military expenditures to 3.5% of GDP by 2029.
