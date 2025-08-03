403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
India Prioritizes Energy Security Over U.S. Sanctions, Keeps Russian Oil Flow
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) India, the world's third-biggest oil buyer, is sticking with Russian oil, even as the U.S. government puts pressure and tariffs on Indian exports.
At stake is India's ability to keep fuel affordable for over 1.4 billion people, in a country that imports about 87% of its oil.
Since Western sanctions hit Russia in 2022, India has become Moscow's main oil customer.
Russian oil now accounts for over a third of India's imports-rising from less than 1% just a few years ago to 35–40% today, roughly 1.75 million barrels each day.
This surge is driven by lower prices offered by Russian suppliers, allowing India's government to protect its population from sharp increases at the gas pump and avoid the domino effect of higher transport and food costs.
The U.S. government, led by President Donald Trump, has responded with 25% tariffs on most Indian exports and has threatened more penalties if India does not reduce Russian oil or arms purchases.
U.S. officials say India's energy trade with Russia helps fund the war in Ukraine. But for India, energy security comes first.
With limited domestic oil production, disrupting these deals would risk fuel shortages and billions in extra costs-official projections suggest up to $11 billion more each year if India pivots away from Russian oil.
India's government argues they must buy from the cheapest sources to keep their economy stable.
This approach helps shield families from price hikes and supports India's growing role as an exporter of refined fuels.
India Prioritizes Energy Security Over U.S. Sanctions, Keeps Russian Oil Flow
Officials acknowledge the diplomatic friction but insist that survival and economic stability are non-negotiable priorities.
This standoff creates real consequences: new U.S. tariffs hit important export sectors like electronics, pharmaceuticals, and textiles.
At the same time, if India stopped buying affordable Russian oil, global prices could jump, impacting food, fuel, and everyday goods far beyond India's borders.
The real story is about balance-between political alliances and the direct needs of the population.
India's choices highlight how big countries, when faced with tough external demands, sometimes put their own stability before global pressure.
As trading partners and rivals watch, India's path shows the challenge of keeping a massive country running when the global energy and political orders collide.
At stake is India's ability to keep fuel affordable for over 1.4 billion people, in a country that imports about 87% of its oil.
Since Western sanctions hit Russia in 2022, India has become Moscow's main oil customer.
Russian oil now accounts for over a third of India's imports-rising from less than 1% just a few years ago to 35–40% today, roughly 1.75 million barrels each day.
This surge is driven by lower prices offered by Russian suppliers, allowing India's government to protect its population from sharp increases at the gas pump and avoid the domino effect of higher transport and food costs.
The U.S. government, led by President Donald Trump, has responded with 25% tariffs on most Indian exports and has threatened more penalties if India does not reduce Russian oil or arms purchases.
U.S. officials say India's energy trade with Russia helps fund the war in Ukraine. But for India, energy security comes first.
With limited domestic oil production, disrupting these deals would risk fuel shortages and billions in extra costs-official projections suggest up to $11 billion more each year if India pivots away from Russian oil.
India's government argues they must buy from the cheapest sources to keep their economy stable.
This approach helps shield families from price hikes and supports India's growing role as an exporter of refined fuels.
India Prioritizes Energy Security Over U.S. Sanctions, Keeps Russian Oil Flow
Officials acknowledge the diplomatic friction but insist that survival and economic stability are non-negotiable priorities.
This standoff creates real consequences: new U.S. tariffs hit important export sectors like electronics, pharmaceuticals, and textiles.
At the same time, if India stopped buying affordable Russian oil, global prices could jump, impacting food, fuel, and everyday goods far beyond India's borders.
The real story is about balance-between political alliances and the direct needs of the population.
India's choices highlight how big countries, when faced with tough external demands, sometimes put their own stability before global pressure.
As trading partners and rivals watch, India's path shows the challenge of keeping a massive country running when the global energy and political orders collide.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
- Next-Generation DEX Hyperion Launches TGE
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Vision (VSN) Has Arrived: The New Standard For User-Centric Token Ecosystems
- Swarm Network Selects Walrus To Power Verifiable AI On Rollup.News
- Midl Secures $2.4M Seed Investment From Draper Associates And Draper Dragon To Pioneer Native Dapp Infrastructure On Bitcoin
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
CommentsNo comment