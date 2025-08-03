ENG Vs IND: Shubman Gill's 754 Impresses Sunil Gavaskar More Than His 54-Year-Old Test Series Record

Team India captain Shubman Gill had quite an impressive Test series with the bat against England, shattering several records and etching his name in the history books during the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Series.

Shubman Gill has amassed 754 runs. Including three centuries and a double century, at an average of 74.50 in 10 innings, making one of the standout performers with the ball in the five-match series between England and India. The 25-year-old's sudden dip in form following his golden run earlier in the series, aggregating 545 runs at an exceptional average of 146, put a halt to his record-breaking spree.

Though Gill has achieved or shattered several records in the ongoing Test series against England, the right-hander fell 21 runs short of breaking Sunil Gavaskar's Indian record for the most runs in a Test series.

Gavaskar's 774-run benchmark remains intact

Given Shubman Gill's impressive run of form in the England Tour, many believed that Sunil Gavaskar's record of 774 in his maiden Test series against the West Indies was finally under serious threat.

After scoring 21 in the first innings of the Oval Decider, Gill took his tally to 743 runs and was just 32 runs away from shattering Gavaskar's Indian record. However, in the second innings, the 25-year-old was dismissed for 11 runs and fell agonisingly short of eclipsing legendary opener's 54-year-old Indian record, finishing the series with 754 runs, the second-highest by an Indian in a single Test series.

Sunil Gavaskar shot to the limelight with his impressive debut Test series against the West Indies in the Caribbean, amassing 774 runs, including 4 centuries and 3 fifties, at an exceptional average of 154.80 in 4 matches.

Before Gavaskar, Vijay Manjrekar held the record for the most runs in a Test series by an Indian batter, amassing 586 runs, including a century and 4 fifties, at an average of 83.71 in five matches in the 1961/62 series against England in India.

Gavaskar rates Gill's 754-run effort higher than his own record

Though Shubman Gill could not go past Sunil Gavaskar's all-time Indian record of 774 runs in a Test series, the legendary batter rated Gill's 754-run effort higher, pointing out that the 25-year-old managed to accumulate those runs across five Tests against England with an added responsibility as a captain.

Gavaskar further added that his 1971 masterclass against the West Indies, while memorable, came with far less pressure and responsibility.

“Well, yes, in anticipation of him going past my record, I had gotten something for him. This is all in God's hands. But 754 runs, it's fantastic. The difference is that 754 runs have come with him having the additional responsibility of being the captain,” the 125-Test veteran told Sony Sports.

“Mine, I was the baby of the team, it wouldn't have mattered. If I failed, nobody would have given a hoot. As the captain, to score 754 runs. More than 750 runs, where he is making the difference to his side's fortunes. Don't go by those 20 runs, just see what those 754 runs have done for Indian cricket,” he added.

Shubman Gill is just the third Indian batter after Sunil Gavaskar and Yashasvi Jaiswal to amass over 700 in a single Test series. Though Gill did not shatter Gavaskar's all-time Indian record, he surpassed the legendary batter's record for the most runs as an Indian captain in a Test series.