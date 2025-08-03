DK Shivakumar Recalls Vajpayee's Words On Bengaluru's Rise

At the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2025, Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar recalled former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's visit to the city 25 years ago. He quoted Vajpayee saying global leaders now land in Bengaluru first, then go to Delhi, highlighting the city's transformation into a global tech hub.

