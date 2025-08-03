Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

DK Shivakumar Recalls Vajpayee's Words On Bengaluru's Rise


2025-08-03 08:11:28
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

At the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2025, Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar recalled former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's visit to the city 25 years ago. He quoted Vajpayee saying global leaders now land in Bengaluru first, then go to Delhi, highlighting the city's transformation into a global tech hub.

MENAFN03082025007385015968ID1109878558

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search