Karnataka Cracks Down On Illegal Fertiliser Sales, CM Siddaramaiah Orders Action Against Black Marketeers

Bengaluru: The Department of Agriculture in Karnataka has issued a stern warning against the illegal sale of fertilisers and pesticides, promising strict action against violators.

Raids and Seizures

The department's vigilance team conducted raids in several locations and seized unauthorised fertilisers and pesticides worth ₹5.29 lakh. The licences of the sellers have been suspended. Action has also been taken against those selling fertilisers at prices higher than prescribed, as well as against wholesale dealers who diverted fertilisers allocated to them to other districts.

CM Orders Action Against Black Marketeers

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has instructed the Director General of Police to take strict action against black marketeers to prevent them from exploiting the situation. The state government is taking steps to ensure farmers are not inconvenienced despite what it says is a lack of cooperation from the central government.

Complaints have been received that black marketeers are attempting to create an artificial shortage of fertilisers to make undue profits. The Chief Minister has directed officials to keep a close watch on such activities.

High-Level Meeting at Vidhana Soudha

During a meeting with ministers and legislators at his office in Vidhana Soudha, Siddaramaiah reportedly spoke to the Director General of Police over the phone and gave clear instructions: there should be no artificial shortage of fertilisers in any district, taluk, or hobli.

The Chief Minister's Office said in a statement that he has instructed authorities to closely monitor those creating such shortages and to take strict action against them.