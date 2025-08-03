Terrifying Videos: Tornado Hurls Boat In The Air, Bridge Washed Away After Floods Amid Earthquake In Kamchatka, Russia
The latest quake comes days after the severe 8.8 magnitude tremor near Petropavlovsk, Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula, which triggered tsunami alerts across Japan, US coasts, French Polynesia, warning of up to 13 feet tall waves.Sirens blare, villages swept by rains
Sounds of sirens tore through the skies on Sunday, as heavy rains flooded at least three villages, with the rainwaters surging under bridges.
Another dramatic clip captured the moment a tornado hurled a boat from the shoreline onto land, triggering screams from onlookers as debris from the vessel flew into the air.Dormant volcano erupts; orange code issued
Ahead of the sweeping rains, Krasheninnikov Volcano in the Kamchatka Peninsula region, which had been dormant for around 600 years, erupted overnight.
"This is the first historically confirmed eruption of Krasheninnikov Volcano in 600 years," RIA cited Olga Girina, head of the Kamchatka Volcanic Eruption Response Team, as saying.
The eruption of the volcano has been assigned an orange aviation code, indicating a heightened risk to aircraft, the ministry said.New tsunami warning in Russia
Earlier in the day, Russia's Ministry for Emergency Services issued a new warning stating that tsunami waves were possible in three areas of Kamchatka in Russia's Far East.
Hours later, the warning was removed. However, according to the Telegram notification cited in the agency report, they warned people to move away from the shoreline.
"The expected wave heights are low, but you must still move away from the shore," the ministry said on the Telegram messaging app on Sunday.
Both the volcanic eruption and the latest quake could be connected to the 8.8 magnitude earthquake that rocked Russia's far east last week, followed by aftershocks reported news wire Reuters.
