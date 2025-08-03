Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
ASE Closes Lower Amid Mixed Sector Performance

2025-08-03 08:06:06
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Aug. 3 The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) recorded a total trading volume of JD 9.9 million on Sunday, with 4.1 million shares traded through 3,919 transactions.
The ASE's general index fell by 0.36%, closing at 2,904 points.
Out of 96 companies traded, 30 saw gains in their share prices, while 34 declined.
By sector, the industrial index dropped by 1.18%, the financial index fell by 0.29%, while the services index rose by 0.26%.

