ASE Closes Lower Amid Mixed Sector Performance

Amman, Aug. 3 The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) recorded a total trading volume of JD 9.9 million on Sunday, with 4.1 million shares traded through 3,919 transactions.The ASE's general index fell by 0.36%, closing at 2,904 points.Out of 96 companies traded, 30 saw gains in their share prices, while 34 declined.By sector, the industrial index dropped by 1.18%, the financial index fell by 0.29%, while the services index rose by 0.26%.

