Pakistan, Iran Pledge To Boost Bilateral Ties

2025-08-03 08:05:39
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Pakistan and Iran reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and promoting peace and stability in the region.
This came during a meeting between Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, who is currently visiting Pakistan, and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan Mohammad Ishaq Dar.
During the meeting, the two sides affirmed their commitment to enhancing Pakistan-Iran ties, emphasizing the expansion of cooperation in regional stability, trade, and economy. They also discussed means to strengthen bilateral cooperation in key areas of mutual interest.
The Iranian President arrived Saturday in Islamabad, heading a high-level political and economic delegation. (Q

