Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Kuwait Crown Prince Receives PM, KNG Chief

2025-08-03 08:04:51
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 3 (KUNA) - His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah received on Sunday His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.
His Highness the Crown Prince also received Chief of the National Guard Sheikh Mubarak Humoud Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.
His Highness the Crown Prince received First Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Saud Al-Yousef Al-Sabah. (end)
aa


