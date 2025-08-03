Six Palestinians Die Of Hunger In Gaza In Last 24 Hours

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: Six people have died in the last 24 hours due to famine and malnutrition in the Gaza Strip, medical sources reported on Sunday.

The deaths were recorded in several hospitals across the Strip.

These latest fatalities bring the total number of deaths caused by starvation and malnutrition in Gaza to 175, including 93 children, according to the Palestinian news agency (WAFA) said.

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza continues to worsen amid an ongoing Israeli blockade that has resulted in severe shortages of food and medical supplies.

Since March 2, 2025, Israeli authorities have kept all border crossings with Gaza closed, preventing the entry of much needed humanitarian aid, which has accelerated the spread of famine across the enclave.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) previously warned that malnutrition rates among children under five have doubled between March and June due to the continued blockade.

The World Health Organization also confirmed that malnutrition levels in Gaza have reached alarming levels, attributing the loss of many lives to the deliberate restriction of aid. Nearly one in five children under five in Gaza City is now suffering from severe acute malnutrition, the agency said.