Moci Imposes 30-Day Closure On Car Company For Violations Of Consumer Protection Law

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) announced the closure of Al Jaidah Car company due to violations and its failure to comply with Article (16) of Law No. (8) of 2008 on Consumer Protection.



The Ministry stated that the company's violations include failure to provide spare parts and delays in providing after-sales services.

The closure will last for 30 days.