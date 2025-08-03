Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Moci Imposes 30-Day Closure On Car Company For Violations Of Consumer Protection Law

Moci Imposes 30-Day Closure On Car Company For Violations Of Consumer Protection Law


2025-08-03 08:02:47
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) announced the closure of Al Jaidah Car company due to violations and its failure to comply with Article (16) of Law No. (8) of 2008 on Consumer Protection.

Read Also
  • VIDEO: MoCI conducts field campaign at car dealerships
  • MoCI temporarily closes car dealership for not complying with consumer protection law

The Ministry stated that the company's violations include failure to provide spare parts and delays in providing after-sales services.

The closure will last for 30 days.

MENAFN03082025000063011010ID1109878492

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search