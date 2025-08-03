Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Italy Lauds Türkiye’s Role in Controlling Irregular Migration

(MENAFN) Italy on Friday commended Türkiye for its effective collaboration in controlling irregular migration, describing the outcomes as “excellent,” according to an official government statement released the same day.

The announcement followed a trilateral summit in Istanbul, where Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Libya’s Prime Minister of the National Unity Government, Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, met to reinforce cooperation on shared issues—chief among them, irregular migration.

During the discussions, Meloni highlighted “the excellent results achieved in this regard with Türkiye” and underscored the importance of applying those insights to assist Libya in its own migration management strategies.

“In this context, President Meloni discussed with her interlocutors a series of measures to fight international criminal networks of human traffickers, improve work to prevent irregular movements, and support Libya in managing the migration pressure it is facing,” the statement noted.

Meloni also reiterated Italy’s continued support for Libya’s sovereignty, unity, and long-term stability. She affirmed Italy’s backing of a Libya-led, UN-facilitated political process aimed at achieving credible elections.

The three leaders agreed to begin technical-level coordination immediately to develop and implement joint initiatives within a clearly defined timeline.

According to a statement from Türkiye’s Communications Directorate, Erdogan emphasized the strategic importance of trilateral cooperation in addressing key Mediterranean challenges, particularly irregular migration.

Meanwhile, Libya’s Government of National Unity released its own statement following the summit, confirming that discussions focused on regional cooperation, stability, and deeper economic integration across the Mediterranean. The statement also stressed the value of advancing joint strategic projects among the three nations.

