Türkiye, Gabon Poised to Expand Collaboration

2025-08-03 07:54:51
(MENAFN) Türkiye and Gabon are poised to expand collaboration significantly, especially in defense and aerospace sectors, according to Türkiye’s Trade Minister, Omer Bolat.

Speaking at the Türkiye-Gabon Business Forum hosted by Türkiye's Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK) in Istanbul, Bolat emphasized Türkiye’s readiness to support Gabon's 2025 Development Program and related sectoral initiatives.

He described the recent Ankara meeting between President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Gabonese President Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema as highly productive.

Highlighting the signing of eight key agreements during the talks, Bolat pointed out that bilateral trade between the two nations holds untapped potential for growth.

"In this sense, after these eight agreements, we, as the Ministry of Trade, are ready to strengthen our economic relations in areas such as trade, investment, contracting, energy, fishing, and agriculture, with the participation of our valued business people, along with our Gabonese counterparts, and we will accelerate our work from now on," he said.

Türkiye ranks among the top 11 global producers and exporters in the defense industry, with exports surpassing $7 billion last year and an anticipated rise to $8.5 billion this year, Bolat highlighted.

He noted Gabon’s recent announcement of a five-year military investment plan and confirmed Türkiye’s commitment to supporting the necessary equipment and infrastructure improvements tied to the program.

Turkish construction firms have a strong presence in Gabon, having completed 22 projects valued at $2.7 billion to date.

"Turkish contracting companies will stand with Gabon with all their might in the production of social housing within the framework of the national program to address the housing shortage announced by his excellency, the President of Gabon," Bolat added.

