Simphiwe Gongqa The Conversation
Simphiwe Gongqa holds a Master of Social Science in Political and International Studies from Rhodes University. His Master's study investigated the experiences of recipients and practitioners of the Asset-Based Community Development (ABCD) intervention, a bottom-up participatory approach to development, in a South African semi-urban context. He is currently pursuing a PhD in Anthropology at Rhodes University. His research interests are on alternative 'bottom-up' approaches to development. He is also interested in the transformation of higher education.Experience
2025–present
PhD candidate, Rhodes University
2025
Rhodes University, Master of Social Science
2025
Post-development from the Global South: Radical Alternatives or Ambivalent Engagements?, Routledge
