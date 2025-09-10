Simphiwe Gongqa The Conversation

MENAFN - The Conversation) PhD candidate, Rhodes University Profile Articles Activity

Simphiwe Gongqa holds a Master of Social Science in Political and International Studies from Rhodes University. His Master's study investigated the experiences of recipients and practitioners of the Asset-Based Community Development (ABCD) intervention, a bottom-up participatory approach to development, in a South African semi-urban context. He is currently pursuing a PhD in Anthropology at Rhodes University. His research interests are on alternative 'bottom-up' approaches to development. He is also interested in the transformation of higher education.

2025–present PhD candidate, Rhodes University

2025 Rhodes University, Master of Social Science

2025 Post-development from the Global South: Radical Alternatives or Ambivalent Engagements?, Routledge

