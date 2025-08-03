403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israel Issues Evacuation Directive for Diplomats in UAE
(MENAFN) Late Thursday, Israel’s Foreign Ministry instructed the majority of its diplomatic personnel and their families to swiftly depart from the United Arab Emirates, citing concerns over a potential security risk, according to Israeli media reports.
This directive impacts staff stationed at Israel’s embassy in Abu Dhabi and its consulate in Dubai, Yedioth Ahronoth reported, noting that “the unusual order is attributed to a possible credible threat.”
The ministry declined to elaborate on the situation, stating: "We do not comment on security instructions given to our employees.”
Additionally, the National Security Council issued a travel advisory for the UAE, warning that intelligence indicates Iran, Hamas, and Hezbollah are escalating efforts aimed at targeting Israel.
This directive impacts staff stationed at Israel’s embassy in Abu Dhabi and its consulate in Dubai, Yedioth Ahronoth reported, noting that “the unusual order is attributed to a possible credible threat.”
The ministry declined to elaborate on the situation, stating: "We do not comment on security instructions given to our employees.”
Additionally, the National Security Council issued a travel advisory for the UAE, warning that intelligence indicates Iran, Hamas, and Hezbollah are escalating efforts aimed at targeting Israel.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
- Next-Generation DEX Hyperion Launches TGE
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Vision (VSN) Has Arrived: The New Standard For User-Centric Token Ecosystems
- Swarm Network Selects Walrus To Power Verifiable AI On Rollup.News
- Midl Secures $2.4M Seed Investment From Draper Associates And Draper Dragon To Pioneer Native Dapp Infrastructure On Bitcoin
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
CommentsNo comment