Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Israel Issues Evacuation Directive for Diplomats in UAE

Israel Issues Evacuation Directive for Diplomats in UAE


2025-08-03 07:36:42
(MENAFN) Late Thursday, Israel’s Foreign Ministry instructed the majority of its diplomatic personnel and their families to swiftly depart from the United Arab Emirates, citing concerns over a potential security risk, according to Israeli media reports.

This directive impacts staff stationed at Israel’s embassy in Abu Dhabi and its consulate in Dubai, Yedioth Ahronoth reported, noting that “the unusual order is attributed to a possible credible threat.”

The ministry declined to elaborate on the situation, stating: "We do not comment on security instructions given to our employees.”

Additionally, the National Security Council issued a travel advisory for the UAE, warning that intelligence indicates Iran, Hamas, and Hezbollah are escalating efforts aimed at targeting Israel.

MENAFN03082025000045017169ID1109878445

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search