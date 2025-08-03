Delta flight diverts due to turbulence killing 25

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Delta flight diverts due to turbulence

2025-08-03 07:34:03
(MENAFN) A Delta Air Lines flight en route from Salt Lake City to Amsterdam was diverted to Minneapolis on Wednesday following intense turbulence, according to U.S. media reports.

Flight DL56 safely landed at Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport, where emergency medical teams were on standby to assist passengers and crew, NBC News reported.

Delta stated that 25 people were transported to local hospitals for medical evaluation. The aircraft, an Airbus A330-900 capable of seating up to 465 passengers, landed at approximately 7:45 p.m.

Emergency responders, including fire and EMS crews, met the flight at the gate to aid those affected.

“Safety is our top priority,” Delta said, adding that its Care Team is providing support to those impacted by the incident.

