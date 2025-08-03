403
Ministry, UNICEF Discuss Partnership On Social Protection Strategy
Amman, Aug. 3 (Petra) -- Minister of Social Development Wafaa Bani Mustafa met with UNICEF Representative in Jordan Philippe Duamelle to discuss cooperation in implementing the 2025–2033 National Social Protection Strategy and its first action plan (2025–2028).
Bani Mustafa highlighted the importance of UNICEF's role in supporting social protection programs, policy development, and empowering vulnerable groups.
She emphasized the shared efforts in updating the national strategy, including technical support, extensive consultations, and a national awareness campaign.
She also stressed the need to continue working on the strategy's implementation plan, monitoring and evaluation, and expanding communication efforts across the kingdom.
The minister pointed to future cooperation in areas like media capacity-building, classifying associations, strengthening civil society and volunteer sectors, institutionalizing the Makani program, professionalizing social work, and enhancing alternative care services.
Duamelle praised the long-standing institutional partnership and its role in improving social services and supporting targeted groups.
