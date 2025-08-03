Pakistani, Iranian Fms Discussed Bilateral Relations, Regional Developments

MENAFN - Nam News Network) ISLAMABAD, Aug 3 (NNN-APP) – Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, and Iranian Foreign Minister, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, exchanged views on bilateral relations and regional developments, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry, said.

During a meeting here, the two sides held preliminary discussions on key substantive issues to be addressed at the leadership level, including regional developments, bilateral trade and connectivity, and energy cooperation, the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said that, the two leaders also stressed the need to further strengthen mechanisms for regular consultation and coordination between the two countries, adding that, they reaffirmed their commitment to deepening the longstanding ties between Pakistan and Iran.

The leaders also emphasized the importance of sustained dialogue, enhanced cooperation on economic and security matters, and greater people-to-people exchanges, it added.

The Iranian foreign minister is part of the delegation, accompanying Iranian President, Masoud Pezeshkian, for his state visit to Pakistan from Aug 2 to Aug 3 (today).– NNN-APP