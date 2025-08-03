MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - August 3, 2025) - Theis now officially open for applications, inviting undergraduate students across the United States who are pursuing careers in medicine, nursing, or related healthcare disciplines to apply for a one-time award. Spearheaded by, a distinguished and board-certified medical professional based in Las Vegas, this scholarship initiative reflects his unwavering commitment to education, academic excellence, and the future of healthcare.







Dr. Hazem Afifi Launches Nationwide Scholarship to Support Aspiring Medical and Nursing Students Across the U.S.

With an application deadline of February 15, 2026 , the Dr. Hazem Afifi Scholarship for Medical Students is open to all eligible undergraduate students currently enrolled at accredited U.S. colleges or universities. The scholarship recognizes individuals who demonstrate strong academic performance, a genuine commitment to the medical profession, and a passion for patient-centered care.

Applicants are required to submit an original 500-700 word essay addressing the prompt:

"What inspired you to pursue a career in medicine or nursing, and how do you plan to make a meaningful impact in the lives of your future patients?"

Submissions will be reviewed based on clarity, originality, personal insight, and alignment with the core values of the scholarship program. The recipient of the scholarship will be officially announced on March 15, 2026 .

Dr. Hazem Afifi has built a career defined by clinical excellence, academic involvement, and a sincere interest in mentoring future leaders in healthcare. Throughout his medical journey, he has engaged with students from diverse backgrounds, encouraging them to embrace their passion for healing and service. With the introduction of this scholarship, Dr. Hazem Afifi aims to support students not only financially but also by recognizing their potential and validating their dedication to improving patient outcomes.

This scholarship is not limited by geographic region, allowing students from all states and cities across the United States to apply, thereby reinforcing Dr. Hazem Afifi's belief in equitable access to opportunity and education. By removing regional limitations, the initiative ensures that qualified individuals from all communities can benefit from this academic support.

The Dr. Hazem Afifi Scholarship for Medical Students represents more than just a financial contribution; it stands as a symbol of encouragement and acknowledgment for future healthcare professionals at a formative stage of their educational path. The scholarship is a reflection of Dr. Hazem Afifi's lifelong mission to foster a healthier future through education, mentorship, and support for the next generation of practitioners.

To learn more about the scholarship criteria and to access the application portal, students are encouraged to visit the official website: .

Contact Information:

Spokesperson: Dr. Hazem Afifi

Organization: Dr. Hazem Afifi Scholarship for Medical Students

Website:

Email: ...

