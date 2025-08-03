Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Lt Col Purohit Gets Grand Hero's Welcome In Pune After Acquittal


2025-08-03 07:00:47
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Lt Col Prasad Shrikant Purohit received a grand welcome at his Pune residence after being acquitted in the 2008 Malegaon blast case. Supporters showered him with flowers and slogans. His return marks a deeply emotional moment for his family and those who stood by him through the 17-year legal battle.

MENAFN03082025007385015968ID1109878338

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search