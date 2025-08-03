Lt Col Purohit Gets Grand Hero's Welcome In Pune After Acquittal

Lt Col Prasad Shrikant Purohit received a grand welcome at his Pune residence after being acquitted in the 2008 Malegaon blast case. Supporters showered him with flowers and slogans. His return marks a deeply emotional moment for his family and those who stood by him through the 17-year legal battle.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.