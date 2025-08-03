Kartik Aaryan In Trouble: FWICE Issues Notice Over Pakistan-Linked US Event!

FWICE issued a notice to actor Kartik Aaryan for attending an event in the US allegedly organized by Pakistani nationals. BN Tiwari and Ashok Dubey termed it a breach of industry norms. The event, called 'Azadi Utsav', has triggered sharp reactions within the Indian film fraternity.

