Janmashtami 2025: Here's How South India Celebrates Lord Krishna's Arrival

From kolams to Krishna dolls, from seedai to temple chants-Janmashtami in South India blends devotion, tradition, and flavour in a uniquely graceful celebration

Janmashtami in South India is a feast for the senses. Unlike the more high-spirited celebrations of North India, the South celebrates Lord Krishna's birthday with the quiet elegance, intricate but equally rich rituals. The sense of bhakti runs deep in South India through the kitchens, courtyards and the temples. Each south state adds it's own flavour to India's beloved festival. From the symphonic clang of temple bells in Srirangam to the playful rice flour patterns in Tamil households, the festival only gets enriched.

Tamil Nadu & Kerala

Janmashtami in Tamil Nadu is more famous as Gokulashtami and it's a household affair. The preparations start early. The beautiful 'Kolams' at the doorstep mark the arrival of the baby Lord Krishna. People draw tiny baby footsteps from the entrance of the house to the pooja room signifying Krishna's auspicious entry into the home.

In Kerala, Janmashtami is a huge festival, particularly in houses that follow Vaishnavite traditions. The Guruvayur Temple, however, becomes a hub of festivities. Devotees fast, chant, and participate in Seva activities through the day, culminating in a midnight Abhishekam of the Krishna idol. In some families, a bowl of pal payasam (sweet rice pudding) becomes the symbolic offering.

Karnataka & Andhra Pradesh

Janmashtami in Karnataka is a grand affair especially in the temple town of Udupi. The famous Udupi Krishna Temple sees thousands of devotees lining up for the 'darshan'.

Andhra Pradesh sees grand celebration specially in the districts of Krishna and Guntur. Villagers accumulate near the temples and bathe the idols of Lord Krishna with Panchamrita.

Taste of Tradition: Seedai, Vella Aval

Tamil kitchens are filled with the rich smell of 'seedai', murukku and vella aval. In Karnataka poha, bellam undrallu, and panakam are made in houses. Kerala leans towards 'Appam' and 'Payasam' for the festival.

The South adds it's own charm into a festival which is often mistaken to be just a North Indian festival. The Festival manages to nourish a culture that blends faith with grace.