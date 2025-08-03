Karan Johar Beams With Joy As Old Friends Shah Rukh Khan And Rani Mukerji Win Their First National Awards

Filmmaker Karan Johar has extended his heartfelt greetings to longtime friends, actors Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji on their National Award win. The 71st National Film Awards were announced on Friday, August 1, honouring Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji with their first-ever National Awards to his Instagram handle, Karan penned down his thoughts in a long note as he gave individual shoutouts to the stars. Mentioning the wait of over 30 years for King Khan, the filmmaker wrote, "I can't help but beam with pride. Redefining Indian cinema with every role you take on...Jawan and all your other films are only testament to what an exceptional actor you are, to light every screen you walk in with your swag, charm and just...SRK-ness! Me and the entire world is rooting for you, celebrating you & supporting you for everything you do. There is no one like you, congratulations bhai...you deserve this and more. And like you say...picture abhi baaki hai mere dost!" his message for Rani Mukerji, Karan called her the "queen of every screen" and hailed her performance. "Very less can do that, but you...you have always been the best at it. Congratulations and I speak on behalf of everyone - we can't wait to see what you do next!!!! Biggest shoutout to @emmayentertainment for backing such a powerful story and congratulations!" he added also added an interesting anecdote to his post, recalling his first National Award that he won for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.' The 1998 film featured Shah Rukh and Rani in the lead alongside Kajol. "If this is not full circle, what is?!" he quipped Rukh Khan has been named as the winner for the Best Actor award at this year's National Film Awards for his powerful performance in Atlee's 'Jawan.' On the other hand, Rani Mukerji received the Best Actress award for her role in 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway.'Meanwhile, Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' also bagged the National Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment and Best Choreography for the song 'Dhindhora Baje Re.' The film features Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.

